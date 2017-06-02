Miko Grimes' Latest Media Enemy Is NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal [NSFW]

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com wrote a piece this week identifying the biggest weakness on every NFC team. Here’s what he had to say about Tampa:

In the Grimes Media Power Rankings, Miko topped Brent last season for headlines despite Brent turning in one of the most randomly dominant seasons ever for an aging cornerback. Expecting Grimes to back that up at 34 years old is unfair, and the Bucs are very thin after their starters at the position. The team will be targeted in a pass-happy division.

Grimes’s wife Miko, never one to shy away from a slight like this, retorted:

How u cover the nfl & the only thing u can come up w/about the Bucs is "his wife made more highlights" when i CLEARLY DIDNT! @greggrosenthal — Miko Grimes (@iHeartMiko) June 2, 2017

U wanna see some highlights bitch? Here u go! @greggrosenthal pic.twitter.com/S5E4rgpBEC — Miko Grimes (@iHeartMiko) June 2, 2017

Ur a fucking pussy! Learn how to cover a team! Watch film bitch! And keep my man name out ur (cont) https://t.co/6Hp1mT7b8E — Miko Grimes (@iHeartMiko) June 2, 2017

This fucking idiot has 160K followers and knows NOTHING ABOUT FOOTBALL!!!!! Why are yall following this fucking DORK????? @greggrosenthal — Miko Grimes (@iHeartMiko) June 2, 2017

Rosenthal joins a lengthy list of figures in the media who have drawn Miko’s ire:

