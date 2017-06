Rihanna showed up to Game 1 of the Finals, and if the internet is to believed, she jokingly tried to heckle Kevin Durant while he was at the foul line. If you listen really closely here, maybe you can hear her shout BRICK!

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Later, Durant drained a 3-pointer right in front of her, turned, and let her know about it.

Kevin Durant hits the 3-pointer then stares Rihanna down. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mn3iHWUagU — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 2, 2017

Here’s another angle:

Looks like Kevin Durant may have stared down Rihanna after that 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/Lkf3SEQ14Z — Jordan Greer (@jordangreer42) June 2, 2017

Kevin Durant finished with 38 points and the Warriors won by 22.