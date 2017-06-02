Rihanna to a Warriors Fan After Game 1: "It doesn't matter b----"

Rihanna attended Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. While the Warriors won easily Rihanna is somehow the biggest story to come out of the night. First she took away Jeff Van Gundy’s breath when she walked in front of the announcers in the 1st quarter.

Later in the game she got into it with Kevin Durant. During the postgame presser, Durant was asked about it and he humorously avoided the question while Stephen Curry laughed.

If you thought Durant got in the last word, you’d be wrong. While Rihanna and her friends were walking to the exit after the game a Warriors fan did that annoying Warriors chant towards them. Rihanna responded by saying, “It doesn’t matter, bitch” and something about “the king.” Presumably she’s unconcerned about an 0-1 deficit after what happened last year.

Rihanna: "it doesn't matter, bitch", as she passes Cavs locker room. pic.twitter.com/6DJDBL25Gj — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) June 2, 2017

Update: She also said, “the king is still king, bitch.”