Russell Westbrook May Have Been Watching "Sister Act 2" as Kevin Durant Went off in Game 1

As teammates, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were on a similar track. Now, their paths are much different. Durant is with the Golden State Warriors and three wins away from an NBA title after scoring 38 points in Game 1. Westbrook, on the other hand, spent his Thursday night watching Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Look, any film scholar will tell you that the original Sister Act is the superior picture. It’s a classic tale of a a person leaving a bad relationship and finding great success with a new group of friends. Perhaps that theme is just too real for Westbrook. Regardless, the sequel is okay. Good, not great.

Westbrook may have been trying to send a message by showing how little he cares about his old teammate playing in the NBA Finals. I like to think he’s just a big Whoopi Goldberg fan. Maybe we’ll get a shot of his Corrina, Corrina screening on Sunday night.