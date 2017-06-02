Golf USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods, Disoriented, Made Cops Laugh By Joking About His Fading Hair in Police Station Video

Tiger Woods was arrested early this week for suspicion of DUI. TMZ now has video of Tiger taking a breathalyzer at the Jupiter, Fla., police station some two and a half hours later. He had slurred speech and trouble staying upright and walking. When asked about his hair color, he pauses to think and it sounds as if he laughs before saying, “mostly brown and fading.” Police can then be heard laughing off-camera. Tiger also had trouble with his breathalyzer and finding a seat.

As Tiger noted, alcohol had nothing to do with the arrest, but seeing how out of it he was at this point, it’s terrifying to think he was behind the wheel of a car. He’s extremely lucky he did such little damage.

