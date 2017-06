The Grand Rapids Griffins will take on the Syracuse Crunch in the Calder Cup Finals starting tonight. Both teams punched their tickets to the final last Saturday, but only one of the teams had their Zamboni driver propose to his girlfriend in front of the home crowd. There must be something in the air in Michigan because this is only the second-most unusual proposal at a Griffins game this year. Two months ago a woman proposed to her boyfriend on the kisscam.