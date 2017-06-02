VIDEO: Spelling Bee Champion Ananya Vinay Acts Like She's Been There Before

Game 1 of the NBA Finals was a fun watch for Golden State Warriors fans but a bit of a dud for those wishing for a competitive contest. Luckily, the National Scripps Howard Spelling Bee was there to provide all wonderful, mind-enriching entertainment.

Ananya Vinay and Rohan Rajeev went head-to-head for nearly 20 rounds before Vinay stepped to the microphone and correctly spelled “marocain.” You know, marocain, that type of fabric.

She reacted subtly, but her body language may have belied her inner joy.

Vinay is the first outright winner in four years as the previous three spelling jamborees have ended with co-winners after all the available words were spelled correctly. A person might ask why the adults couldn’t simply come up with new words for the kids to spell but, maybe, we don’t want those answers.