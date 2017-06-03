Aaron Judge Homer Causes Fan to Repeatedly Strike Self in the Groin

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees on Friday, 7-5. Toronto took a 5-0 lead into the 6th before Aaron Judge hit his 18th home run of the season, a 2-run blast high into the second deck in right-center. You can watch the entire homer on MLB.com. OR… you can just watch this Blue Jays fan react to the home run by repeatedly hitting himself in the athletic supporter area. This is what Aaron Judge does to people.
