Fighter Shakes Head "No," Opponent Kicks Head "Yes

Dominick Reyes took on Jordan Powell at Legacy Fight Alliance 13 in Burbank, California on Friday night. During the first round Reyes missed on a combination and Powell defiantly shook his head. That’s when Reyes kicked him in the head. Powell went right to sleep. This is why you should never exhibit any amount of confidence in any situation.

