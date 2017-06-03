Instagram Model Karen Vi Did Not Appreciate Le'Veon Bell Sliding Into Her DMs

Karen Vi is an Instagram model of some note based on her million-plus followers. Le'Veon Bell is an NFL running back of note based on his two Pro Bowl selections. The latter tried to slide into the former’s direct messages and the attempt was thwarted before it reached the line of scrimmage.



Bell missed practice leading up to the AFC Championship Game for the birth of his child.

The ethics of revealing direct messages will surely be the subject of so many academic papers in coming years. Or maybe a good Blue Book essay question (do colleges still do Blue Books).

Either way, Vi has a long way to go in order to match Mia Khalifa’s prowess in this department but one has to start somewhere.