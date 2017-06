It’s tough to believe that a credentialed media member at the NBA Finals forgot Stephen Curry’s name — even momentarily — but now there’s video evidence to prove it. In a question posed to Kevin Durant, the two-time MVP winner was referred to as “Steve” and “Shawn” before success was found on the third attempt.

Asking KD a question about Curry, a reporter from Toronto accidentally said, "Steve," then "Shaun." "Wow, you forgot Steph Curry's name?" — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 3, 2017

And thank God, because the fourth try was going to be “the short guy with the good shot.”

Still not as bad as the people who still think it’s LaBron James.