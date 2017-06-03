VIDEO: Juventus' Mario Mandžukić Scores Insane Goal During Champions League Final

Mandzukic with a beauty pic.twitter.com/wj6oRDpFiu — That Dude (@cjzer0) June 3, 2017

Juventus trailed Real Madrid 1-0 early in this afternoon’s Champions League Final. Mario Mandzukic decided to even things up in extremely picturesque fashion, playing the ball off his chest and curling in a shot just under the crossbar. A person could watch a lot of soccer on any level before seeing another goal of this quality. That it came in the most important match of the year puts it on another pedestal.