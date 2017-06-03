VIDEO: Juventus' Mario Mandžukić Scores Insane Goal During Champions League Final

Juventus trailed Real Madrid 1-0 early in this afternoon’s Champions League Final. Mario Mandzukic decided to even things up in extremely picturesque fashion, playing the ball off his chest and curling in a shot just under the crossbar. A person could watch a lot of soccer on any level before seeing another goal of this quality. That it came in the most important match of the year puts it on another pedestal.
Latest Leads
46m
4hr
Blame Marvin Lewis For Pacman Jones Mentoring Joe Mixon
Embarrassing.
5hr
Aaron Judge Homer Causes Fan to Repeatedly Strike Self in the Groin
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees on Friday, 7-5. Toronto took a 5-0 lead into the 6th before Aaron Judge hit his 18th (…)
6hr
Fighter Shakes Head "No," Opponent Kicks Head "Yes
Dominick Reyes took on Jordan Powell at Legacy Fight Alliance 13 in Burbank, California on Friday night. During the first round Reyes (…)
20hr
Kevin Durant Dated Bachelorette Star Rachel Lindsay In College
Kevin Durant apparently dated the current star of “The Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay.
22hr
Former Penn State President Graham Spanier Gets Jail Time In Sandusky Case
Graham Spanier and two former Penn State officials are going to jail.
22hr
Bill Snyder And Kansas State Relent, Allow Corey Sutton To Transfer
Kansas State will now allow Corey Sutton to transfer.
1d
Comments