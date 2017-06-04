Derek Fisher Arrested For DUI After Flipping Car On Highway

Derek Fisher, former Los Angeles Lakers guard and New York Knicks head coach, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Sunday morning. Fisher was riding on the 101 highway in California when he lost control of his vehicle and it flipped over. Neither Fisher nor his passenger, Gloria Govan, were injured.

Police say Fisher’s vehicle veered into the paved shoulder and wound up connecting with a raised curb and guard rail, which caused the car to overturn. It came to rest on its roof. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived on scene, they determined Fisher had been drinking and arrested him.

The 42-year-old Fisher and former “Basketball Wives” star Govan have been linked to each other for a few years. Govan is the ex-wife of Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes.

Fisher and Govan are incredibly fortunate to be alive after such a scary crash. Fisher is also lucky no one else was harmed as a result of his actions.