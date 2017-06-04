Kevin Durant Has Already Surpassed Harrison Barnes' Numbers From Last Year's NBA Finals

As we all know, last offseason the Golden State Warriors let Harrison Barnes walk in free agency and all they did was replace him with Kevin Durant. Well, through two games of the NBA Finals it looks like that was a pretty solid decision. Since, you know, that was in doubt and all.

After his 33-point performance in Game 2 Sunday night, Durant has scored 71 points in the Finals so far. In the seven games of the 2016 finals, Barnes scored a total of 65 points. But there’s plenty more.

In 221 minutes during last year’s finals, Barnes totaled 26 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and five steals. In 79 minutes so far this year, Durant has 22 rebounds, 14 assists, five blocks and three steals.

So yeah, I think we can finally put the debate to bed: Kevin Durant is better than Harrison Barnes.