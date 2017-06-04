LeBron James Ties Magic Johnson's NBA Finals Triple-Double Record

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be struggling Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors, but LeBron James is doing everything he can to keep his team in it. Game 2 of the NBA Finals may not go the way King James wants it to, but he managed to tie yet another legend’s record with his performance.

James corralled his 10th rebound of the game with 1:32 left in the third quarter, which secured his eighth career triple-double in the NBA Finals. That ties him with Magic Johnson for the most in Finals history.

How amazing is that accomplishment? No other player has more than two triple-doubles in NBA Finals history.

Say what you want about the Warriors being the best team in the NBA and how amazing they are playing in this postseason, but there’s zero doubt LeBron James is still the best player in the world.