LeBron James to Reporter Who Asked About Defending Home Court: "Are You a Smart Guy?"

OMG LEBRON MADE HIM SAY IT pic.twitter.com/FqTi1yNQux — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 5, 2017

LeBron James did not go to the podium after Game 2 and instead conducted his postgame availability in front of his locker. His mood? A bit surly, although considering the inanity of the question, not totally unjustified.

Power move turning the table and making the reporter answer his own query.

For the record, yes, it is important for the Cavaliers to win the games back in Cleveland to have a chance at winning the NBA Finals.