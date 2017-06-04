LeBron James to Reporter Who Asked About Defending Home Court: "Are You a Smart Guy?"
LeBron James to Reporter Who Asked About Defending Home Court: "Are You a Smart Guy?"
354
shares
share
sms
send
email
By:
Kyle Koster | 1 hour ago
LeBron James did not go to the podium after Game 2 and instead conducted his postgame availability in front of his locker. His mood? A bit surly, although considering the inanity of the question, not totally unjustified.
Power move turning the table and making the reporter answer his own query.
For the record, yes, it is important for the Cavaliers to win the games back in Cleveland to have a chance at winning the NBA Finals.
Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, LeBron James, NBA
354
shares
share
sms
send
email
Kyle Koster
Kyle is a senior writer for The Big Lead, a Michigan State alum and a recovering former member of the newspaper industry. Send criticism, constructive or otherwise, to kylekoster@gmail.com
More …
Latest Leads
1hr
Rex Ryan and Rob Ryan got into a fight at a Nashville bar.
1hr
In two games Kevin Durant has already blown past Harrison Barnes’ numbers from the 2016 NBA Finals.
1hr
What was that about?
2hr
LeBron James tied yet another legend’s record.
6hr
Derek Fisher is lucky to be alive.
11hr
It is my responsibility as a member of the media to alert you to the following: Gronk intercepts bouquet then smashes… savage mode (…)
13hr
Some months ago, Floyd Mayweather told an ESPN audience he considered himself a greater fighter than Muhammad Ali. This is the sort of thing (…)
14hr
Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley is coming off the best season of his six-year career, but his future in the NFL is in doubt because of (…)
2d
Steve Curry, great player.
More NBA
Comments