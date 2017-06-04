Nick Fairley Reportedly Has A Heart Condition That Could End His Career

Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley is coming off the best season of his six-year career, but his future in the NFL is in doubt because of a heart condition, according to FOX Sports’ Jennifer Hale.

Saints DT Nick Fairley has been absent from OTA's bc of medical issues. Tests show heart trouble that could jeopardize future of his career. — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) June 3, 2017

It gets worse, too. Players who normally keep in contact with Fairley haven’t been able to reach him recently,

Adding to @JenHale504 on Nick Fairley: Teammates who speak to him regularly haven't been able to get a hold of him, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 3, 2017

Fairley, 29, started all 16 games last season for the Saints, registering 29 tackles and 6.5 sacks. That earned him a four-year, $28 million deal from the Saints, who could definitely use his help, having finished near the bottom of the league in defense last year.