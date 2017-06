Stephen Curry just did LeBron James dirty. And then let him know about it. Curry got revenge for the 2016 Finals with this incredible move in the 3rd quarter.

Steph Curry scores on LeBron James… pic.twitter.com/9uasguUsTS — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) June 5, 2017

Wait for Curry barking, and LeBron looking back at him.

The Warriors took longer than usual to pull away from the Cavs, mostly because LeBron has been sensational – a triple double before the end of the 3rd quarter – but the Warriors lead by double digits headed into the 4th.