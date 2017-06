LeBron James’ trek to the locker room after Game 2 was shortly delayed by a fight between fans near the tunnel. A larger man in a very loud shirt appeared to shove another patron down near James and teammate J.R. Smith. LeBron took a step away from the fracas while Smith dutifully stepped in as a buffer — his biggest contribution of the night.

Very weird situation but when you’re paying a pretty penny for courtside seats, it’s important to get your money’s worth.