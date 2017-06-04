WATCH: Rex Ryan And Rob Ryan Get In Fight At Nashville Bar

NFL USA Today Sports

Rex Ryan and Rob Ryan were in Nashville this weekend and made an appearance at the Predators game Saturday night. Apparently, that was their only place they showed up during their “Smashville” weekend.

On Sunday video surfaced that appears to show the Ryan brothers getting into a fight at a Nashville bar. Check it out:

We don’t have any details on what caused this scuffle or what the aftermath was, but we’ll update if/when we hear more.

