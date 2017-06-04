WATCH: Rex Ryan And Rob Ryan Get In Fight At Nashville Bar

Rex Ryan and Rob Ryan were in Nashville this weekend and made an appearance at the Predators game Saturday night. Apparently, that was their only place they showed up during their “Smashville” weekend.

On Sunday video surfaced that appears to show the Ryan brothers getting into a fight at a Nashville bar. Check it out:

Video from a bar scuffle in Nashville involving Rex and Rob Ryan… pic.twitter.com/DXtVNkiPxo — Tom Martin (@4TomMartin) June 5, 2017

We don’t have any details on what caused this scuffle or what the aftermath was, but we’ll update if/when we hear more.