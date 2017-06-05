NBA USA Today Sports

Carlos Boozer Got Married, Had an Incredible Wedding Hashtag

Carlos Boozer Got Married, Had an Incredible Wedding Hashtag

NBA

Carlos Boozer Got Married, Had an Incredible Wedding Hashtag

MR AND MRS BOOZER LADIES & GENTLEMEN… #boozerweddingholdat2017 #holdat 👰🏽🤵🏽

A post shared by Carlos Boozer (@mrcbooz) on

Carlos Boozer and his wife, Anishkah, got married in Miami Beach this weekend. As delightful as the photos from the shindig are, the hashtag is unlike any wedding hashtag — #BoozerWeddingHoldat2017 — I’ve ever seen before. Boozer has been yelling “holdat” on the court for awhile — and even got a t-shirt made with the phrase — and he described what the term means in 2015.

“It’s kind of a little bit like a brag,” he said. “Sometimes it can be a humblebrag. Sometimes it ain’t gonna be a humblebrag, but it’s just like a way … say somebody came up to you and is like, ‘Man, you got a nice jumpshot.’ So, ‘Holdat.’ ‘Thank you brother.’ Then somebody could come up to you on the street and be like ‘Nice kicks.’ ‘Yeah I got them at Niketown. Thanks, bro. Holdat.'” He went on to explain that sometimes he’d say it even before shots that he felt especially good about.

Love song no. 1 #bffs #boozerweddingholdat2017 💜 |hair/wig/makeup by me| photo by : @calligrafist |

A post shared by Anishkah 🌙 (@journeyboheme) on

Love song no. 1 #bffs #boozerweddingholdat2017 💜 |hair/wig/makeup by me| photo by : @calligrafist |

A post shared by Anishkah 🌙 (@journeyboheme) on

[H/T Highkin]

, , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home