Carlos Boozer Got Married, Had an Incredible Wedding Hashtag

Carlos Boozer and his wife, Anishkah, got married in Miami Beach this weekend. As delightful as the photos from the shindig are, the hashtag is unlike any wedding hashtag — #BoozerWeddingHoldat2017 — I’ve ever seen before. Boozer has been yelling “holdat” on the court for awhile — and even got a t-shirt made with the phrase — and he described what the term means in 2015.
“It’s kind of a little bit like a brag,” he said. “Sometimes it can be a humblebrag. Sometimes it ain’t gonna be a humblebrag, but it’s just like a way … say somebody came up to you and is like, ‘Man, you got a nice jumpshot.’ So, ‘Holdat.’ ‘Thank you brother.’ Then somebody could come up to you on the street and be like ‘Nice kicks.’ ‘Yeah I got them at Niketown. Thanks, bro. Holdat.'” He went on to explain that sometimes he’d say it even before shots that he felt especially good about.
To my Dearest Boozers @journeyboheme @mrcbooz your love that you express for each other is out of this world, and very inspiring. Thank you for letting be apart of your amazing day, may your lips touch each other, so you can touch the next 60 years together, one love ❤️❤️🖤🖤🙌🏾🙌🏾 #boozerweddingholdat2017 #Blacklove
I can't even describe the happiness I feel for my best friends! Not even going to say much cause I'm definitely gonna cry but I am so honored and thankful that you guys chose me to be a part of this amazing unit! Love you guys so much and wish u nothing but abundance of love and endless happiness, love and light and many blessings ✨✨ @mrcbooz @journeyboheme #boozerweddingholdat2017
Most beautiful wedding! Aneshka and Carlos, it was such an honor for us to have shared in your amazing magical evening with so much love. Much love, laughter and an abundance of continued blessings on your journey together, as Carlos said "forever and ever and ever". #boozerweddingholdat2017 #beautifulwedding#holdat #thepartyisstillon❤️💑🍾🎉 @mrcbooz @journeyboheme👰🏽 @kellieaverywoods @jacintafisher
[H/T Highkin]
