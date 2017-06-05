Roundup: Harvard Rescinds Admission to Students for Obscene Memes; Huge Bass Caught with Chicken McNugget; & is Halle Berry Pregnant?

Nina Agdal … is Halle Berry pregnant at the age of 50? … imagine sharing an obscene meme with friends and then losing admittance to Harvard because of it … “Trump’s Pennsylvania Mastermind Sees Lobbying Boom in Washington” … there’s a 99-year old usher at Pittsburgh Pirates games … gynecologist warms women to keep wasp nests away from your vagina … a problem in Oregon: “Criminalizing Homelessness” … hotel room in the Alps, or just sleeping outside? … “South Boston Man Upset With 7-Eleven Opens 6-Twelve Across The Street” … this guy caught a huge bass using a chicken mcnugget as bait … “Saudi-led Alliance Moves to Blockade Qatar Over Iran Tensions” … after the breakup, she photoshopped Zac Efron’s face in place of her boyfriend’s so everyone could see photos of her fun trip … “Mayo Clinic’s Unusual Challenge: Overhaul a Business That’s Working” …

Why Super Teams are actually good for the NBA, Chris Broussard on how Paul George could join the Cavs, and how the NBA Finals feels like a passing of the torch from LeBron to Kevin Durant [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; 30-Minute Podcast]

The McDonald’s All-American basketball game has been moved out of Chicago. [Chicago Business]

The New York Times has eliminated the public editor position. [CJR]

If you’ve got the money, this is an awesome idea – Jerry Stackhouse has had cameras following him around for years. [NYT]

This was a great piece on Tristan Thompson before the NBA Finals, about his impact as a role player. But he’s been invisible through two games. [ESPN]

Another thing we can blame on millennials: Chain restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings and Applebee’s are hurting. [Business Insider]

Bob Marley’s grandson is on the Washington Redskins. [BBC]

Tremendous story about a high school football team that ran into Tupac on the night he was killed in Las Vegas. [Bleacher Report]

Good Q&A with Golden State coach Steve Kerr. [Mercury News]

Does MLS need more villains like Carlos Ruiz? [ESPN FC]

Want to buy Doug Gottlieb’s Connecticut mansion? [NY Post]

Kevin Durant, pretty awesome in Game 2.

If you have kids, I recommend you taking them to see Captain Underpants. It was fantastic.