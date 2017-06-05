Mike Francesa Calls Stephen Curry a Classless Clown, Smash Mouth Has Curry's Back

Classy Mike Francesa trashes the classless @StephenCurry30. pic.twitter.com/Nxw5SF6Zjr — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) June 5, 2017

Mike Francesa was not a fan of the way Stephen Curry showboated after that play where he (double) dribbled around LeBron and scored over him. “Curry looked ridiculous on that play,” Francesa said. “You know how many times LeBron James has scored over them and not showed them up? It just shows that Curry doesn’t have a lot of class as a player. I’m sorry. To me, he acts like a clown on the court.”

Francesa went on to note that the Warriors were braggadocios after going up 3-1 in the Finals last year, and that it didn’t quite work out for them.

Anyways, whoever runs the band Smash Mouth’s Twitter feed must’ve been listening to the podcast tonight — or come across the Sports Funhouse Twitter feed? — and had some choice words for the Pope:

The big mystery in all this is whether Francesa first reaction to the caller who inevitably brings this tweet up tomorrow will be that he’s not familiar with the band’s work.