Phil Mickelson is Choosing His Daughter's Graduation Over U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson is not participating in the U.S. Open (June 15-18) because the first round conflicts with his daughter’s commencement ceremony, where she will be one of the speakers.

Mickelson has never won the U.S. Open, the only major he has never won. He has finished 2nd on several occasions, and one of those was back in 1999, when he lost a shootout with Payne Stewart. Mickelson wore a pager that year at the U.S. Open, and said he would have walked off if he got the page that his wife was going into labor with his first child. Now, he is going to attend her graduation, before Father’s Day weekend, and fulfill that devotion to family over major opportunity.