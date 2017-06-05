Robert Horry Would Take At Least One of His Old Teams Over the Warriors

Robert Horry joined SC6 today. Horry was a seven-time NBA champion — two with the Rockets, three with the Lakers, two with the Spurs — and he relayed the belief that he’d take the 2000-2001 Lakers over this Warriors team. Mike and Jemele changed the subject to Shaq vs. Olajuwon and Shaq vs. Duncan (all former Horry teammates) kinda quickly, so the extent of his argument was about how Shaq and Kobe were a dominant duo.

The 2000-01 Lakers, like these Warriors, swept through the first three rounds of the playoffs. In the Finals, they beat the 76ers in five games.

Shaq would certainly pose matchup nightmares for the Warriors. Who would guard him? That being said, the fact that they have three players in Durant, Curry, and Thompson who can drill 3’s from all over the court would pose a counterbalance. They’d alternate between Hack-a-Shaq and making the game a track meet.

Previously, Horry has said that Stephen Curry is a better offensive player than Kobe in his prime.

2000-01 Lakers versus current Warriors, who ya got?