The World May Never Hear the LeBron James-Kevin Durant Rap Collaboration

Kevin Durant and LeBron James have each played extremely well through two games of the NBA Finals. The first-year Warrior is enjoying the fruits of a 2-0 lead. The prodigal Cavalier is noticeably salty. In short, they are in different places right now mentally.

But apparently they were in the same place back in 2011 — in Akron, Ohio –working on a rap song together, according to a great ESPN scoop by Chris Haynes. Sources say the track, which has never been released, features Durant anchoring the first and third verses while James performs the second. The theme and lyrics remaining unknown and at least one person who has heard it has suggested it doesn’t totally suck.

When approached about its existence, James and Durant, to a moderate extent, confirmed that there is such a track before bursting out into laughter without further comment. There are no current plans to release the song to the public. One individual who listened said it was “a quality track” and added that the lyrics were “surprisingly well-crafted and delivered.” It was so aesthetically pleasing that there were discussions about it being featured in the 2012 film “Thunderstruck,” which starred Durant. “I heard the track years ago during post production for ‘Thunderstruck,’” said agent Eric Goodwin, who executive produced the film and once represented both Durant and James. “It was very good. I suggested submitting it to Warner Brothers for the movie soundtrack, but KD wanted to keep it private.”

This, of course, an enormous shame. If there’s anything that could bring this nation together during these fractured times, it’s the Durant-James joint. Perhaps winning a world championship will give Durant the courage to stop hiding the collaboration under a bushel. Surely, there’s some deep-pocketed buyer for the mysterious bit of art who would be willing to drop a pretty penny for it. Heck, it could all go in support of a charity.

Total win-win-win situation.

[ESPN]