War Machine Gets 36 Years To Life For Brutal Beating Of Christy Mack

War Machine — who was born as Jon Koppenhaver — has received a sentence of 36 years to life for the brutal beating of his former girlfriend Christy Mack.

Technically Koppenhaver received a life sentence, but he will be eligible for parole in 36 years, when he is 71.

Koppenhaver was found guilty of 29 counts related to the kidnapping and assault of Mack back in March. The jury convicted him of sexual assault, coercion, battery by strangulation, kidnapping and a number of other charges. The jury wound up being hung on the attempted murder charges.

During the sentencing hearing, Mack made a plea for the judge to lock him up for life saying, “I do know that when he gets out he will kill me.”

Koppenhaver also spot, saying he hates himself for the beating he administered and reminded the judge that he attempted suicide back in 2014 after his arrest.

The former UFC and MMA fighter had numerous run-ins with the law before the brutal beating of Mack and her friend Corey Thomas at her Las Vegas home. The assault left Mack with 18 broken bones, a broken nose, missing teeth, a fractured rib and a ruptured liver.

So yeah, I don’t think it’s controversial for me to say I’m glad this dude is going away for a long, long time.