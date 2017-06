Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of DUI over the weekend after he flipped his vehicle early Sunday morning. His girlfriend, Gloria Govan, was also in the car.

Today, TMZ obtained photos of the vehicle — there is a gallery in this post, and some of the angles show the damage to be even worse than in the display image:

Derek Fisher DUI Crash Photos, The Violent Wreckage (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/PDJmh77pNq — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 6, 2017

Both Fisher and Govan are lucky to be alive, and it boils down to further good luck that innocent other drivers and passengers were not harmed in this incident.