Justin Bieber Has a Healthy Approach to Sports

International pop star Justin Bieber is a sports polygamist and isn’t ashamed of it. Bieber has been known to wear the jersey of pretty much any team at any time. The gadfly-like behavior occasionally runs afoul of the sports traditionalists who believe it’s uncouth to hop from bandwagon to bandwagon.
His latest transgression, in their eyes, was pulling on a Pittsburgh Penguins sweater.
Bieber previously wore a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey to see his hometown team take on Washington earlier during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
This led the 23-year-old to talk some sports via Twitter on Monday night. His comments were coated in honesty.
That’s just a dispatch from the Straight Talk Express right there. Bieber is way too busy counting his money and canoodling with the world’s most beautiful women to worry himself with the ethics of jersey wearing — or to form a worthwhile opinion on a sporting matter. Nothing less whack than that.
