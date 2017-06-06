Justin Bieber Has a Healthy Approach to Sports

International pop star Justin Bieber is a sports polygamist and isn’t ashamed of it. Bieber has been known to wear the jersey of pretty much any team at any time. The gadfly-like behavior occasionally runs afoul of the sports traditionalists who believe it’s uncouth to hop from bandwagon to bandwagon.

His latest transgression, in their eyes, was pulling on a Pittsburgh Penguins sweater.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 31, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Bieber previously wore a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey to see his hometown team take on Washington earlier during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Justin Bieber and Cara Delevingne at the Leafs game and the tv announcer has no idea who she is like brah did u even *see* PAPER TOWNS? pic.twitter.com/yxheMWNefL — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 24, 2017

This led the 23-year-old to talk some sports via Twitter on Monday night. His comments were coated in honesty.

I support all sports I'll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I'm whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I'm Whack — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

Leafs above all but other than that u give me ANY JERSEY THAT LOOKS COOL ILL THROW IT ON — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

I also don't know enough about sports to Really have valid opinion but I do enjoy sports!! And enjoy any high level sports game. Any team — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

That’s just a dispatch from the Straight Talk Express right there. Bieber is way too busy counting his money and canoodling with the world’s most beautiful women to worry himself with the ethics of jersey wearing — or to form a worthwhile opinion on a sporting matter. Nothing less whack than that.