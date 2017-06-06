Luke Walton Is On The Popovich-Kerr 2020 Bandwagon

Luke Walton is obviously a big fan of Steve Kerr, but now we know the Los Angeles Lakers head coach is touting a huge social movement involving his former boss. Yes, Walton has joined legions of fans pushing for a Gregg Popovich-Steve Kerr ticket in the 2020 presidential election.

Walton wore a shirt advocating for the San Antonio Spurs head coach and the Golden State Warriors head coach to put their rivalry aside and unite:

Coach Walton already angling for a spot in the cabinet. #PopovichKerr2020 pic.twitter.com/N5JnCyGm7N — Popovich Kerr 2020 (@PopovichKerr) June 4, 2017

I’m so on board with this. You want a pair of winners in the White House? These guys boast 11 NBA championships between them (Kerr had five as a player) and it looks like it’s soon to be 12. Plus, can you imagine Popovich’s press conferences in the Rose Garden or the White House Press Room? They’d be must-see TV on a regular basis.

Popovich-Kerr 2020 has a website and everything. You can buy shirts on there with the proceeds going to several charities.

With Popovich having turned 68 this year and Kerr’s lengthy injury history, maybe it’s time they stepped away from the basketball world. Politics should offer a low-stress alternative, right? I mean how hard could running the country really be?