Roundup: Connecticut is in Bad Shape; Impressive Malik Monk Workout; & Job Interviews Are "Useless"

Alessandra Ambrosio, legendary model … Wonder Woman had a monster opening weekend, and little girls loved it … “Job Interviews Are Useless” … we’re a week late on two camels humping in the middle of the road in Dubai … of course you want to sift through 100 mugshots from Florida arrests over the weekend … Connecticut is hurtling toward disaster, and when you start thinking about ESPN … “13 Alabama counties saw 85 percent drop in food stamp participation after work requirements restarted” … nice read on those ugly mugshot booking photos … increasingly, men are passing on college … it seems like the masses are indifferent to Virtual Reality … actress Katie Cassidy got engaged … if you’re dumb enough to buy porn over the internet, don’t purchase it from your work email … some tips if you want to train like an America’s Cup athlete …

Why Super Teams are actually good for the NBA, Chris Broussard on how Paul George could join the Cavs, and how the NBA Finals feels like a passing of the torch from LeBron to Kevin Durant [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; 30-Minute Podcast]

The NBA can’t do anything about players resting, but it can figure out a solution to players who draw fouls beyond the 3-point line. [ESPN]

Sure sounds like CBS is all in on Tony Romo, the TV rookie. [NY Daily News]

This is a good take: Albert Pujols hit 600 homers but it was no big deal because he’s a PED-free star. [Orange County Register]

Of all these potential names for the Ohio State basketball job, Butler’s Chris Holtmann seems the most likely and most attainable. [SI.com]

If you read this, you’ll want to sign up for Krav Maga. [WSJ]

The 76ers “parted ways” with their analytics guy who was a holdover from the Daryl Morey era. [Philly.com]

Incredible video of a hero driver who jumped into a car to help a person who was having a seizure.

I’d love for Malik Monk to fall to the Knicks. Man he makes it look easy.