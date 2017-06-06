Millwall Supporter Was Stabbed Eight Times, Fought Off London Bridge Attackers

Roy Larner loves Millwall F.C., the South East London soccer club he’s a huge fan of. And during the London Bridge terror attacks over the weekend, he invoked the strength of the Lions and became a hero. The 47-year-old was stabbed eight times and wound up in intensive care after fighting the knife-wielding terrorists with his bare hands and surviving.

When the three attackers entered the Black and Blue Steakhouse Saturday night, Larner leaped into action yelling, “F*** you, I’m Millwall!” and fighting them. His actions allowed many to escape the London restaurant while he held up the attackers.

Here’s his account of what happened:

“Like an idiot I shouted back at them. I thought, ‘I need to take the p*** out of these b*****s.'” “I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘F*** you, I’m Millwall.’ So they started attacking me. “I stood in front of them trying to fight them off. Everyone else ran to the back. I was on my own against all three of them, that’s why I got hurt so much. It was just me, trying to grab them with my bare hands and hold on. I was swinging. “I got stabbed and sliced eight times. They got me in my head, chest and both hands. There was blood everywhere. “They were saying, ‘Islam, Islam!’ I said again, ‘F*** you, I’m Millwall!’ “It was the worst thing I could have done as they carried on attacking me. “Luckily, none of the blows were straight at me or I’d be dead.”

Now nicknamed “The Lion of London Bridge” there is a petition to award Larner with the George Cross for bravery, the second highest honor the United Kingdom can bestow. He deserves it. His injuries are detailed here.

Oh, and Millwall should get this guy some tickets. Like, I don’t know, maybe for the rest of his life?

God bless you Roy Larner, you are truly an absolute badass.