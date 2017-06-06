Philadelphia Reporter Fired After Profanity-Laced Video of Arrest Emerges

Colleen Campbellis no longer employed by PHL 17 in Philadelphia after a weekend video was posted to Facebook. Comedian Wil Sylvince was performing at Helium Comedy Club with Craig Robinson, and a woman in the audience (Campbell) was whispering loudly and being disruptive, and was escorted outside.

The video (which you can see here, warning: NSFW language throughout) then took place outside. Initially, a Philadelphia police officer calmly tried to monitor the situation and get her to leave. A man appeared to try to de-escalate the situation and escort her away from the club, but Campbell then appeared to spit (or pretend to spit) in the face of a manager.

In between various discussions of sex acts and invitations to perform various obscene behaviors, Campbell also pointed out to the officer that she was a reporter with WPHL 17. If you are ever talking to a police officer, and you get to a point where you are yelling “do you know where I work?” things are not going to end well.

Here’s Campbell’s explanation if you are interested, which involves her claiming only one drink there and her thoughts she might have been drugged (but includes admission of taking shots earlier in the day).