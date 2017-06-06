Scooter Gennett Just Slugged Four Homers In One Game For The Reds

Scooter Gennett just became the 17th player in Major League Baseball history to hit four home runs in one game and the first to do it since 2012.

The 27-year-old second baseman had just 38 career home runs entering Tuesday night’s contest, then blasted off four times becoming the first member of the Cincinnati Reds to do so. To put that in perspective, Gennett hit almost 10 percent of his career home runs (9.5 percent to be exact) in Tuesday night’s game.

He finished the evening 5-for-5 and drove in 10 runs in the process.

Here are all of Gennett’s home runs from his historic night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He opened things with a grand slam in the bottom of the third:

Followed that with a two-run shot in the fourth inning:

Then he launched a solo shot to the opposite field in the sixth:

And rounded out his amazing night with another two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth:

Congrats to Mr. Gennett for an unbelievable evening.