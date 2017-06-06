The Kevin Durant-LeBron James Track Features a Skip Bayless Diss

When word of a 2011 rap collaboration between Kevin Durant and LeBron James broke yesterday, it was only a matter of time until the previously unreleased track saw the light of day.

We now have a 23-second sampling of the song and it’s more than enough to suggest we don’t need the rest, even if the below tweet gets a million RTs.

Perhaps the most notable thing here is the Skip Bayless name-check. It’s a reminder how long that guy has been hating on James. What an impressive feat of longevity.