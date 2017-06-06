Undisputed Bus Parked Outside First Take Set Today in Cleveland

First Take is on location in Cleveland this week at the Hofbrauhaus (along with ESPN shows The Jump and First Take at The NBA Finals in primetime before the games).

Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe’s competing program on FS1, is also in Cleveland, filming their episodes from Gateway Plaza. This morning, an Undisputed bus must have gotten a little lost, and ended up three-quarters of a mile away from their filming location just outside of Quicken Loans Arena.

That, or they really wanted some schweinebraten. I’m sure it was unintentional.