A Bills Player Took an Uber from Chicago to Buffalo to Make it to OTA's

Shareece Wright, a cornerback who joined the Bills from the Ravens this offseason, must have been stuck at O’Hare earlier this week, because his mode of transportation from there to OTA’s involved hopping in an Uber for a 560-mile trek. Here’s what that looked like:

One of Wright’s reps added that the cornerback also gave the Uber driver a $300 tip.

I’m still not sure this was worth the driver’s while. Uber takes a cut out of that $632.08. For argument’s sake, let’s say the Uber driver took home $500 from the fare, making his total money $800.

It’s presumable that he had to pay for a hotel somewhere on the route back, if he didn’t want to be driving for 17+ straight hours. There are gas and toll costs, not to mention the depreciation to his vehicle of driving over 1,000 miles. And don’t forget about the cut Uncle Sam takes. The net profit on the 17 hours of work is, by my math, somewhere between $400 and $500.

Whether or not this trek was worth it for the Uber driver probably depends on the psychic benefits he gets from having this story.