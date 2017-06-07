Bob Stoops Retiring, Lincoln Riley Taking Over as Oklahoma Head Coach

In what qualifies as bombshell news, Bob Stoops is retiring after 18 years as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, reports The Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel. The report indicates that 33-year-old Lincoln Riley will be taking over for Stoops as head coach.

Tramel quotes the following anonymous sourcing:

“Great young coach, the program’s in great shape,” the source said. “Good recruiting class. Got a great young coach that anybody would want to have, ready to go. He’s as good a coach as there in America, at this stage in his career. And Bob got to do it in his way. Doesn’t get any better than that.”

From afar, the timing seems a bit odd. June 7th, after Spring practices, was Stoops’s first choice of how to retire? It will be interesting to see whether anything else from behind the scenes comes out of this.

