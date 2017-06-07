FedEx St. Jude Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Will Phil Win Before Skipping the U.S. Open?

The FedEx St. Jude Classic gets underway on Thursday and after the last two weeks with surprising wins from Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, and Jason Dufner there really is no telling what to expect. The big names in the field this week include Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, 2016 second place finisher Phil Mickelson, last year’s winner Daniel Berger, and Billy Horschel.
It will be the last tune-up for many heading into the U.S. Open at Erin Hills next week, except for Phil Mickelson who will be skipping the only major championship he hasn’t won to attend his daughter’s graduation.
Odds via BigOnSports.com
|Rickie Fowler
|+800
|Brooks Koepka
|+1200
|Adam Scott
|+1399
|Francesco Molinari
|+1997
|Phil Mickelson
|+2000
|Daniel Berger
|+2500
|Russell Henley
|+2800
|Billy Horschel
|+2800
|Kevin Chappell
|+3000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+3300
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
Notable Tee Times
|Time
|Hole
|Players
|7:30 AM
|10
|William McGirt
|Peter Malnati
|J.B. Holmes
|7:40 AM
|10
|Billy Horschel
|Kevin Chappell
|Cody Gribble
|7:50 AM
|1
|Charl Schwartzel
|Davis Love III
|Ernie Els
|10
|Rickie Fowler
|Daniel Berger
|Adam Scott
|8:30 AM
|10
|John Merrick
|Blayne Barber
|Grayson Murray
|8:50 AM
|10
|Hiroshi Iwata
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Peter Uihlein
|12:20 PM
|10
|Chez Reavie
|Sung Kang
|Ryan Blaum
|12:40 PM
|1
|Russell Henley
|Graeme McDowell
|Jim Furyk
|10
|Steven Bowditch
|Stewart Cink
|Francesco Molinari
|12:50 PM
|1
|Hudson Swafford
|Brooks Koepka
|Phil Mickelson
|1:20 PM
|1
|Ian Poulter
|Whee Kim
|Mark Hubbard
My Pick
Really, what is the point of trying to pick a single winner? Horschel, Kisner and Dufner weren’t expected to win and all three have ahead of the the U.S. Open and so picking an actual winner is that much more difficult.
I’d have to roll with Phil this week if I was forced to choose. He knows he’s skipping the one major he hasn’t won and would probably like to get a win ahead of that.
