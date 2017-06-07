Golf USA Today Sports

FedEx St. Jude Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Will Phil Win Before Skipping the U.S. Open?

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Golf

The FedEx St. Jude Classic gets underway on Thursday and after the last two weeks with surprising wins from Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, and Jason Dufner there really is no telling what to expect. The big names in the field this week include Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, 2016 second place finisher Phil Mickelson, last year’s winner Daniel Berger, and Billy Horschel.

It will be the last tune-up for many heading into the U.S. Open at Erin Hills next week, except for Phil Mickelson who will be skipping the only major championship he hasn’t won to attend his daughter’s graduation.

Odds via BigOnSports.com

Rickie Fowler +800
Brooks Koepka +1200
Adam Scott +1399
Francesco Molinari +1997
Phil Mickelson +2000
Daniel Berger +2500
Russell Henley +2800
Billy Horschel +2800
Kevin Chappell +3000
Charl Schwartzel +3300

TV Schedule

Thursday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel
Friday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS
Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players
7:30 AM 10 William McGirt Peter Malnati J.B. Holmes
7:40 AM 10 Billy Horschel Kevin Chappell Cody Gribble
7:50 AM 1 Charl Schwartzel Davis Love III Ernie Els
10 Rickie Fowler Daniel Berger Adam Scott
8:30 AM 10 John Merrick Blayne Barber Grayson Murray
8:50 AM 10 Hiroshi Iwata Bryson DeChambeau Peter Uihlein
12:20 PM 10 Chez Reavie Sung Kang Ryan Blaum
12:40 PM 1 Russell Henley Graeme McDowell Jim Furyk
10 Steven Bowditch Stewart Cink Francesco Molinari
12:50 PM 1 Hudson Swafford Brooks Koepka Phil Mickelson
1:20 PM 1 Ian Poulter Whee Kim Mark Hubbard

My Pick

Really, what is the point of trying to pick a single winner? Horschel, Kisner and Dufner weren’t expected to win and all three have ahead of the the U.S. Open and so picking an actual winner is that much more difficult.

I’d have to roll with Phil this week if I was forced to choose. He knows he’s skipping the one major he hasn’t won and would probably like to get a win ahead of that.

