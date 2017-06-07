FedEx St. Jude Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Will Phil Win Before Skipping the U.S. Open?

The FedEx St. Jude Classic gets underway on Thursday and after the last two weeks with surprising wins from Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, and Jason Dufner there really is no telling what to expect. The big names in the field this week include Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, 2016 second place finisher Phil Mickelson, last year’s winner Daniel Berger, and Billy Horschel.

It will be the last tune-up for many heading into the U.S. Open at Erin Hills next week, except for Phil Mickelson who will be skipping the only major championship he hasn’t won to attend his daughter’s graduation.

Odds via BigOnSports.com Rickie Fowler +800 Brooks Koepka +1200 Adam Scott +1399 Francesco Molinari +1997 Phil Mickelson +2000 Daniel Berger +2500 Russell Henley +2800 Billy Horschel +2800 Kevin Chappell +3000 Charl Schwartzel +3300

TV Schedule

Thursday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players 7:30 AM 10 William McGirt Peter Malnati J.B. Holmes 7:40 AM 10 Billy Horschel Kevin Chappell Cody Gribble 7:50 AM 1 Charl Schwartzel Davis Love III Ernie Els 10 Rickie Fowler Daniel Berger Adam Scott 8:30 AM 10 John Merrick Blayne Barber Grayson Murray 8:50 AM 10 Hiroshi Iwata Bryson DeChambeau Peter Uihlein 12:20 PM 10 Chez Reavie Sung Kang Ryan Blaum 12:40 PM 1 Russell Henley Graeme McDowell Jim Furyk 10 Steven Bowditch Stewart Cink Francesco Molinari 12:50 PM 1 Hudson Swafford Brooks Koepka Phil Mickelson 1:20 PM 1 Ian Poulter Whee Kim Mark Hubbard

My Pick

Really, what is the point of trying to pick a single winner? Horschel, Kisner and Dufner weren’t expected to win and all three have ahead of the the U.S. Open and so picking an actual winner is that much more difficult.

I’d have to roll with Phil this week if I was forced to choose. He knows he’s skipping the one major he hasn’t won and would probably like to get a win ahead of that.