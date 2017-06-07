Jeanie Buss And Jay Mohr Are 'Quietly' Dating

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and actor/radio host/comedian Jay Mohr have reportedly been “quietly” dating for months according to TMZ. Maybe this isn’t news to the world, but it definitely is to me.

Mohr is currently in hot water after he used the “N-word” in two tweets on Tuesday. He worked on Fox Sports Radio until January when he announced his departure. Mohr is also busy right now attempting to get sole custody of his son from estranged wife Nikki Cox, who he alleges has a drug problem. So yeah, there’s a lot of drama going on there with Mr. Mohr.

Buss recently announced her split from long-time fiancee Phil Jackson. The pair began dating in 1999 and the split became public in December.