Roundup: Jerry Seinfeld Wouldn't Hug Ke$ha; Dominant Houston Astros & LeBron's Season on the Line

Charlotte McKinney … deep dive into the day that Ferris Bueller skipped school … “Life on Las Vegas Trail: Drugs, guns, abuse — and a sliver of hope” … the hot new place to take job applicants during the interview? The gym … DC is now catering to millennials, with a shop selling “Avocado Toast and Unicorn Toast” … want to live longer? Be more popular … “Why LaCroix sparkling water is suddenly everywhere” … Papa John’s, Yale and Auburn: Three things you’d never expect to see in a headline … mom from one of the Real Housewives shows twerks, her daughter gets it on snapchat, and that’s a post? … “The Man Who Reinvented Meth” … don’t mow your lawn with a tornado nearby …

Seth Davis writes farewell after spending 22 years at Sports Illustrated. [SI]

The Houston Astros are so good right now, we’re talking about their haircuts. [Chronicle]

Why Super Teams are actually good for the NBA, Chris Broussard on how Paul George could join the Cavs, and how the NBA Finals feels like a passing of the torch from LeBron to Kevin Durant [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; 30-Minute Podcast]

Ugly week for Michigan State’s football team. [Freep]

Enjoyed this read about LeBron and Super Teams, but remember, the Celtics started the Super Team era with trades for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. [Guardian]

Interesting take on LaVar Ball not being a problem … yet. I’d say he’s already created plenty of problems for his sons. [SI.com]

Quick reminder that the NBA Finals, through two games, have been very highly rated. Tonight should eclipse both of those. [Front Row]

“Late-night tweeting by NBA players linked to worse personal statistics in games.” [Medical Life Sciences]

Eric Mangini is a good guy. I’ve gotten to know him at FS1. Bill Belichick needs to get over Spygate. [ESPN]

Great song, great job here by Miley and Pharrell.

Incredible Kevin Hart interview with Howard Stern from Monday. If you want the very beginning, fast-forward to the end of Part I on You Tube.