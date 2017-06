Joe Kelly of the Boston Red Sox was already atop the fastest pitch leaderboard in 2017 with a 102.2 mph effort. He tied that mark with a missile to Aaron Judge Tuesday night in the Bronx.

The Yankee Stadium radar gun registered it at 104 mph. As impressive as the heater was, Judge’s ability to catch up to it above his waist may be even more astounding. It turned out to be all for naught though, as Kelly eventually struck him out with a 93 mph slider.

Fun at-bat.