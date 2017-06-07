Marcus Mariota Explains Why He Didn't Chug Beer or Toss Catfish With O-Line at Preds Games

Tennessee Titans offensive linemen crushing tallboys to fire up the crowd in Nashville Go Preds. pic.twitter.com/v1sHACFVqo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 17, 2017

The Tennessee Titans’ offensive line has been prominently chugging beers at Predators games during their run to the Stanley Cup Finals. In the above GIF, you can see Marcus Mariota right there with them, except sans the beer.

A similar scene played itself out in a luxury suite a couple weeks later, this time with catfish added to the tallboys:

The Titans O-Line on their worst behavior and Marcus loves every second of it pic.twitter.com/EapL1N5Huu — matt (@mattneely_) June 1, 2017

Why wasn’t Mariota partaking?

Marcus Mariota on not chugging beer with his O-line: "I've never had a sip of alcohol."

On not throwing catfish: "Catfish are gross, man." — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) June 7, 2017

Well, those are certainly logical reasons.