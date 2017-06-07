Marcus Mariota Explains Why He Didn't Chug Beer or Toss Catfish With O-Line at Preds Games

The Tennessee Titans’ offensive line has been prominently chugging beers at Predators games during their run to the Stanley Cup Finals. In the above GIF, you can see Marcus Mariota right there with them, except sans the beer.
A similar scene played itself out in a luxury suite a couple weeks later, this time with catfish added to the tallboys:
The Titans O-Line on their worst behavior and Marcus loves every second of it pic.twitter.com/EapL1N5Huu
— matt (@mattneely_) June 1, 2017
Why wasn’t Mariota partaking?
Well, those are certainly logical reasons.
