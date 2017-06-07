Max Scherzer, The Most Intense Man in the World While Pitching

MLB USA Today Sports

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is an especially intense human being when he takes the mound. His passion for winning is wholly obvious to even the half-hearted viewer.

That fire was on display Tuesday night during Scherzer’s 14-strikeout performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In addition to ripping through an assortment of four-letter words, Scherzer growled at opposing batters like my dog does when she’s kindly asked to stay out of the garbage.

Scherzer earned a win for all his rage, throwing seven innings of scoreless ball.

