Precocious Child Entertains Miguel Cabrera, Is Showered With Riches

Look, as a person with a beating heart, I appreciate this youngster switching from a Mike Trout jersey to a Miguel Cabrera jersey but it’s worth wondering if the little guy is willing to stand up for what he believes or if he’ll simply sacrifice his principles for swag. His quick-change routine during the Angels-Tigers game on Tuesday night earned an embarrassment of riches: six souvenir baseballs and a bat.

As always, Cabrera is the best. It’s tough to remember a more talented player have more fun while playing.

No word on if the young fan was happy, sad or both as the Angels prevailed, 5-3.