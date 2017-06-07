VIDEO: Kevin Durant Dagger 3-Pointer Will Go on His Hall of Fame Reel

With a little under 50 seconds remaining in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant calmly dribbled past halfcourt, pulled up, and drilled a 3-pointer right in LeBron’s face to put the Warriors up 114-113. He had 31 points on the evening, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter.

The Cavs, who had a seven-point lead during the fourth quarter and a four-point lead with 83 seconds remaining, never scored again. They botched a 2-for-1, found themselves down 3, then LeBron lost the ball in the corner, and the Warriors miraculously covered the spread.

Unless the Cavs somehow come back from being down 3-0, that ice-in-his-veins 3-pointer from Durant will be enough for him to shed the Mr. Unreliable until the end of time.