Britt McHenry Posted a Facebook Entry Empathizing With Philly Reporter Fired for Tirade Against Police

Earlier this week, our site published a story about Colleen Campbell, a former reporter for PHL 17 in Philadelphia who lost her job after video emerged of her engaged in a profanity-laden tirade against police officers outside a comedy club.

On Wednesday, former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry, who very publicly had an edited video in which she berated a tow lot employee go viral, posted the following note on Facebook:

McHenry worked at ESPN for a little over three years, before she was included in the recent round of talent layoffs.