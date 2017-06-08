Did Stephen Curry Pretend to Take a Poop on the Court After Kevin Durant's Dagger?

Can someone please explain what Stephen Curry is doing here after Kevin Durant sinks the game-winner? I can’t imagine that Curry’s actually pretending to take dump because … they only went up one and the Cavs had the ball!

Anyone else see Stephen Curry take a dump on he Cavs floor after Kevin Durant made that 3? 😂😂😂😂#DubNation #CavsNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Uvo08aQNqY — Treymond Green (@TreymondGreen) June 8, 2017

But … what else could it be? The only thing that comes to mind is Doug Baldwin beating Darrelle Revis for a touchdown in the Super Bowl, and then celebrating by pretending to take a dump on the ball:

Maybe Curry’s saying Durant just took a dump on LeBron? It just seems very out of character for the Face of the NBA to do something like that.