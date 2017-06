Fired FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. It’s one of the most anticipated events in recent American history. The three major cable networks have been employing a countdown clock since Monday but it appears only Fox News is committed enough to use tenths of seconds.

This countdown clock is incredible, using tenths of a second. pic.twitter.com/aG7CXGcgoX — Kyle (@KyleKoster) June 8, 2017

Incredible development. So totally unnecessary but, at the same time, it just feels right. Have to wonder if there will be a big buzzer for the two-minute warning.