JR Smith: "Cavs in 7"

Mere minutes after seeing a 2-1 series hole explode into a 3-0 canyon, Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith picked up his phone and made a bold proclamation.

Cavs in 7.

Don’t let this amazing tweet distract you from the fact Golden State blew a 3-1 lead last June. But, uh, also keep in mind that no NBA team has ever come back to win a series after dropping the first three games.

This actually isn’t the worst idea by Smith. If the Cavs lose — and they will — no one will remember it as it’s buried under a deluge of hot LeBron James takes. If the impossible does happen, Smith becomes a legend.